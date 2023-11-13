Patrise Perkins-Hooker (LinkedIn)

Fulton County’s Department of Registration and Elections spent Monday afternoon rescanning all ballots cast for the Nov. 7 election in a recount initiated by its elections superintendent.

The department performed the recount to review several races affected by recent redistricting. The tabulation will provide additional verification of results for races that require a runoff on Dec. 5, said Patrise Perkins-Hooker, Fulton County Chair of the Board of Registration and Elections.

“[The recount] was not requested by any candidate or municipality. We just wanted to make sure that the results are correct before they are certified tomorrow morning,” she said in an emailed to Rough Draft.

The Board of Registration and Elections is scheduled to certify the election at its meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The elections team first reviewed absentee ballots. Once those were reviewed, early voting ballots were scanned followed by the ballots cast on election day, Perkins-Hooker said.

Officials were not certain it the recount would change any election results, but with redistricting issues and communications challenges with the new Georgia Registered Voter Information System (GARVis), they wanted to ensure that votes were accurate, she said.

One of the races headed to a ruinoff is the Atlanta Board of Education District 7 at-large seat is headed to a run-off between incumbent Tamara Jones and challenger Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.