Jason Ogbomoh

A Marietta school teacher was shot to death on Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a person shot call at 81 Peachtree St. just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 25-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as Jason Ogbomoh, 25, who was a computer science teacher at Marietta Middle School. Early investigation indicates the shooting happened after some type of dispute.

In a letter sent to parents, Marietta Middle Principal Diona Brown said Ogbomoh’s “passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering. At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community.”

Ogbomoh was a graduate of the University of Georgia and was pursuing a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia State University, according to a report from WSB-TV.