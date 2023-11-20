In a market that is predominantly controlled by a small number of large companies, there is a certain sense of satisfaction that comes with indulging in a locally crafted beer.
Leveraging the valuable data collected from BeerAdvocate, Stacker has meticulously curated a comprehensive list featuring the top breweries in Georgia that have received the highest number of beers ranked within the coveted top 100.
In the event of a tie, the ranking was determined based on the highest-ranking individual beer. Prepare to embark on a delightful journey as we unveil the breweries in Georgia that offer an unrivaled selection of tantalizing brews.
Here are which breweries made the list and where you can find then.
#1. Creature Comforts
- Website: https://creaturecomfortsbeer.com/
- Located in Athens, Georgia.
#2. Three Taverns Craft Brewery
- Website: https://www.threetavernsbrewery.com/
- Located in Decatur, Georgia.
#3. Orpheus Brewing
- Orpheus Brewing has unfortunately closed in early 2023 since the list was released and has relocated to North Carolina.
#4. Monday Night Brewing
- Website: https://mondaynightbrewing.com/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#5. Wild Leap Brew Co
- Website: https://wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#6. Scofflaw Brewing Company
- Website: https://scofflawbeer.com/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#7. Terrapin Beer Company
- Website: https://www.terrapinbeer.com/verify-age
- Located in Atlanta and Athens, Georgia.
#8. New Realm Brewing Company
- Website: https://newrealmbrewing.com/atlanta/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#9. SweetWater Brewing Company
- Website: https://sweetwaterbrewtaproom.com/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#10. Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative
- Website: https://cherrystreetbrewing.com/pages/vickery-village
- Located in Cumming and Alpharetta, Georgia.
#11. Burnt Hickory Brewery
- Burnt Hickory has recently closed in May of 2023 after 10 years of business. According to WSB-TV, it has plans to relocate and reopen.
#12. Wild Heaven Beer
- Website: https://wildheavenbeer.com/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#13. The Wrecking Bar Brewpub
- Website: https://www.wreckingbarbrewpub.com/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#14. Pretoria Fields Collective
- Website: https://www.pretoriafieldsbrewing.com/
- Located in Albany, Georgia.
#15. Arches Brewing
- Website: https://www.archesbrewing.com/
- Located in Hapeville, Georgia.
#16. Jekyll Brewing
- Website: https://www.jekyllbrewing.com/
- Located in Alpharetta, Georgia.
#17. The Southern Brewing Company
- Website: https://www.sobrewco.com/
- Located in Athens, Georgia.
#18. Dry County Brewing Company
- Website: https://drycountybrewco.com/
- Located in Kennesaw, Georgia.
#19. Akademia Brewing Company
- Website: https://akademiabc.com/
- Located in: Athens, Georgia.
#20. Pontoon Brewing Company
- Website: https://www.pontoonbrewing.com/
- Located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
#21. Torched Hop Brewing Company
- Website: https://www.torchedhopbrewing.com/
- Located in Atlanta, Georgia.
#22. Two Tides Brewing Company
- Website: https://www.twotidesbrewing.com/
- Located in Savannah, Georgia.
#23. Coastal Empire Beer Co.
- Website: https://coastalempirebeer.com/
- Located in Savannah, Georgia.