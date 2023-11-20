In a market that is predominantly controlled by a small number of large companies, there is a certain sense of satisfaction that comes with indulging in a locally crafted beer.

Leveraging the valuable data collected from BeerAdvocate, Stacker has meticulously curated a comprehensive list featuring the top breweries in Georgia that have received the highest number of beers ranked within the coveted top 100.

In the event of a tie, the ranking was determined based on the highest-ranking individual beer. Prepare to embark on a delightful journey as we unveil the breweries in Georgia that offer an unrivaled selection of tantalizing brews.

Here are which breweries made the list and where you can find then.

#1. Creature Comforts

#2. Three Taverns Craft Brewery

#3. Orpheus Brewing

  • Orpheus Brewing has unfortunately closed in early 2023 since the list was released and has relocated to North Carolina.

#4. Monday Night Brewing

#5. Wild Leap Brew Co

#6. Scofflaw Brewing Company

#7. Terrapin Beer Company

#8. New Realm Brewing Company

#9. SweetWater Brewing Company

#10. Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative

#11. Burnt Hickory Brewery

  • Burnt Hickory has recently closed in May of 2023 after 10 years of business. According to WSB-TV, it has plans to relocate and reopen.

#12. Wild Heaven Beer

#13. The Wrecking Bar Brewpub

#14. Pretoria Fields Collective

#15. Arches Brewing

#16. Jekyll Brewing

#17. The Southern Brewing Company

#18. Dry County Brewing Company

#19. Akademia Brewing Company

#20. Pontoon Brewing Company

#21. Torched Hop Brewing Company

#22. Two Tides Brewing Company

#23. Coastal Empire Beer Co.

Mackenzie Sutton is a contributor to What's Your ATL?