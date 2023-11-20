In a market that is predominantly controlled by a small number of large companies, there is a certain sense of satisfaction that comes with indulging in a locally crafted beer.

Leveraging the valuable data collected from BeerAdvocate, Stacker has meticulously curated a comprehensive list featuring the top breweries in Georgia that have received the highest number of beers ranked within the coveted top 100.

In the event of a tie, the ranking was determined based on the highest-ranking individual beer. Prepare to embark on a delightful journey as we unveil the breweries in Georgia that offer an unrivaled selection of tantalizing brews.

Here are which breweries made the list and where you can find then.

#1. Creature Comforts

Website: https://creaturecomfortsbeer.com/

Located in Athens, Georgia.

#2. Three Taverns Craft Brewery

Website: https://www.threetavernsbrewery.com/

Located in Decatur, Georgia.

#3. Orpheus Brewing

Orpheus Brewing has unfortunately closed in early 2023 since the list was released and has relocated to North Carolina.

#4. Monday Night Brewing

Website: https://mondaynightbrewing.com/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#5. Wild Leap Brew Co

Website: https://wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#6. Scofflaw Brewing Company

Website: https://scofflawbeer.com/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#7. Terrapin Beer Company

Website: https://www.terrapinbeer.com/verify-age

Located in Atlanta and Athens, Georgia.

#8. New Realm Brewing Company

Website: https://newrealmbrewing.com/atlanta/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#9. SweetWater Brewing Company

Website: https://sweetwaterbrewtaproom.com/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#10. Cherry Street Brewing Cooperative

Website: https://cherrystreetbrewing.com/pages/vickery-village

Located in Cumming and Alpharetta, Georgia.

#11. Burnt Hickory Brewery

Burnt Hickory has recently closed in May of 2023 after 10 years of business. According to WSB-TV, it has plans to relocate and reopen.

#12. Wild Heaven Beer

Website: https://wildheavenbeer.com/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#13. The Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Website: https://www.wreckingbarbrewpub.com/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#14. Pretoria Fields Collective

Website: https://www.pretoriafieldsbrewing.com/

Located in Albany, Georgia.

#15. Arches Brewing

Website: https://www.archesbrewing.com/

Located in Hapeville, Georgia.

#16. Jekyll Brewing

Website: https://www.jekyllbrewing.com/

Located in Alpharetta, Georgia.

#17. The Southern Brewing Company

Website: https://www.sobrewco.com/

Located in Athens, Georgia.

#18. Dry County Brewing Company

Website: https://drycountybrewco.com/

Located in Kennesaw, Georgia.

#19. Akademia Brewing Company

#20. Pontoon Brewing Company

Website: https://www.pontoonbrewing.com/

Located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

#21. Torched Hop Brewing Company

Website: https://www.torchedhopbrewing.com/

Located in Atlanta, Georgia.

#22. Two Tides Brewing Company

Website: https://www.twotidesbrewing.com/

Located in Savannah, Georgia.

#23. Coastal Empire Beer Co.