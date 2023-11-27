GDOT contractors need lane closures to install concrete beams to support the bridge deck of the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge currently under construction. (GDOT/Aerial Innovations Southeast)

Motorists on I-285 should expect more overnight lane closures between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road in both directions starting Tuesday, Nov. 28, as contractors set beams for the new Mt. Vernon Highway bridge.

Traffic pacing and lane closures will occur during off-peak overnight hours starting Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 1, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release.

Up to three lanes will be closed on I-285 eastbound between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday. Those lanes will be closed Friday night into Saturday morning between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers traveling either eastbound or westbound will see single, inside lane closures happen from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the GDOT release.

Weather permitting, closing lanes on these schedules enables crews to set up construction equipment and safely install 16 concrete beams. The beams are horizontal pieces that support the bridge deck.

The Mt. Vernon Highway bridge over I-285 work was planned as part of the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project that extends the auxiliary lane between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive.

As in any road project, times may change due to weather conditions. The closures may be accompanied by intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures within the work zone in addition to this notice, according to the release. Motorists should expect delays, exercise caution, reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers.

Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions can be obtained before traveling by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.