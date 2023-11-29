Yadim on display at The Bremen Museum during “The Guiding Hand” exhibition through December 31, 2023.

Artful, delicate, and sacred, the 130+ objects on display at The Breman Museum’s “The Guiding Hand: The Barr Foundation Judaica Collection of Torah Pointers” offer unique insight into Jewish prayer rituals. Historically, these ceremonial objects were created in the form of a tapered shaft which had a miniature representation of a pointed hand on one end, but over time they have begun to evolve in variety, design, and materials.

In Jewish tradition, pointers called “yad,” the Hebrew word for hand, or “yadim” when referring to more than one, are used to keep one’s place while reading from the Torah scroll without touching the fragile parchment surface. Over time, these objects have evolved from simply utilitarian into ornate works of art.

When Virginia resident Clay Barr lost her husband Jay Barr nearly three decades ago, she began collecting Torah pointers in his memory. During his lifetime Jay had purchased two antique Torah pointers at Sotheby’s and donated them in honor of his relatives to his lifetime synagogue Temple Beth El in Norfolk, Virginia. At first, Barr’s collection was composed mostly of antique pieces from the 18th and 19th centuries.

“The Guiding Hand” on display at The Bremen Museum

“My inspiration to memorialize Jay with torah pointers arrived as an epiphany — sudden and whole,” she said in a talk during “The Guiding Hand’s” recent opening at the Breman here in Atlanta. Over several years, her collection slowly evolved to include contemporary yadim in addition to those antiques that were mostly made of precious metals and wood. “Building upon these pieces has brought me solace.”

Before long, Barr shifted her focus to seek out and commission living artists who could create new yadim. Artists such as Tobi Kahn, Wendell Castle, and Albert Paley crafted new pieces which added to Barr’s growing collection.

“I devoted myself to championing living artists, to supporting the production of modern Judaica of the highest caliber,” said Barr. She encourages artists who work in alternate mediums such as sculptors, jewelers, designers, woodworkers, and furniture-makers to create yadim in their own styles. “I challenged the makers to elevate yads from embellished ritual objects [into] genuine artworks.”

Most of the yadim on display at The Breman range from a few inches long to one foot long, and the variety of mediums on display showcase an incredible variety of artistic interpretations of the object. The Breman’s founding executive director Jane Leavey curated this exhibition here in Atlanta, and says that the collection “presents both an understanding of the Torah’s centrality in Judaism and the yad as an art form, both ancient and contemporary.”

“Never Again” by Marjorie Simon Parsons Table by Wendell Castle Pointer by George Worthington

Some of the notable works on display include a yad made of copper pennies shaped into a saw, a carved wood yad that resembles a flowing ribbon, a Parsons table that is the base of the yad created by the father of the American craft furniture movement, and a wooden nature-inspired yad created by artist Tobi Kahn who is the son of Holocaust survivors. One particularly haunting work called “Never Again” by Marjorie Simon references the Holocaust in its design that incorporates a train car and tracks, with vines that represent the resiliency of survivors.

“We are excited to host ‘The Guiding Hand: The Barr Foundation Judaica Collection of Torah Pointers,’ for all that will teach Atlanta about this interesting aspect of Judaism,” said Breman Museum Executive Director Leslie Gordon. “It is a perfect fit for The Breman, with our mission to share the richness of Jewish culture with guests of diverse backgrounds. It also extends our growing profile as a presenter of the visual and performing arts.”

“The Guiding Hand: The Barr Foundation Judaica Collection of Torah Pointers” will remain on display through December 31, 2023. Also at The Breman, Bearing Witness will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. In the program, Holocaust survivor Ben Walker will share his story of resilience detailing how as a six year old boy he and his mother had weathered the Holocaust in Transnistria in Southern Ukraine.