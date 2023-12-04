A Spalding Drive home invasion suspect died from gunshot wounds suffered when the homeowner defended himself early Sunday morning, according to Sandy Springs Police.

An unknown male entered the residence at approximately 2:21 a.m. on Dec. 3 and threatened to harm the homeowner, Sgt. Leon Millholland said in a press release. Another resident called 911 and SSPD officers were dispatched.

“Before officers arrived, the homeowner, while exercising his 2nd Amendment Right to Bear Arms, defended himself and his family from bodily harm by shooting the suspect,” Millholland said in the press release.

Officers reported that the suspect had died from his wounds upon their arrival.

He told Rough Draft the investigation remains active and was unable to provide additional details.