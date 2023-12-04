Georgia homeowners can expect to pay a bit more than the national average for their home insurance, according to a recent analysis by NerdWallet. The average cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia is $2,080 per year, which is about 14% more than the national annual average of $1,820.

To help homeowners find the best and cheapest insurance options in Georgia, NerdWallet analyzed policy rates from several different insurers across the state. It’s important to note that these rates are estimates and may vary depending on individual factors.

Please be aware that some insurance companies mentioned in this analysis may have changed their underwriting practices and no longer issue new policies in Georgia.

Here are the top insurance companies in Georgia, along with their NerdWallet star rating and average annual rate:

  • Farmers
    • NerdWallet rating: 5.0
    • Average annual rate: $1,580
  • State Farm
    • NerdWallet rating: 5.0
    • Average annual rate: $1,685
  • Chubb
    • NerdWallet rating: 5.0
    • Average annual rate: $2,290
  • Cincinnati Insurance
    • NerdWallet rating: 4.5
    • Average annual rate: $1,865
  • The Hanover
    • NerdWallet rating: 4.5
    • Average annual rate: $1,980
  • Travelers
    • NerdWallet rating: 4.5
    • Average annual rate: $2,200
  • Country Financial
    • NerdWallet rating: 4.5
    • Average annual rate: $2,760
  • Nationwide
    • NerdWallet rating: 4.5
    • Average annual rate: $2,980
  • USAA*
    • NerdWallet rating: 5.0
    • Average annual rate: $1,905
    • *USAA homeowners policies are available only to active military, veterans, and their families.

These rates and ratings can serve as a starting point for Georgia homeowners in search of reliable and affordable home insurance. It is recommended to contact each insurer directly to get personalized quotes and detailed policy information.

Average cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia by city

How much you pay for home insurance in Georgia depends on your ZIP code. Here are the average annual and monthly rates for selected cities in Georgia:

CityAverage Annual RateAverage Monthly Rate
Acworth$1,905$159
Alpharetta$1,805$150
Athens$1,805$150
Atlanta$2,145$179
Augusta$2,095$175
Buford$1,850$154
Canton$1,890$158
Columbus$2,185$182
Covington$1,985$165
Cumming$1,895$158
Decatur$2,105$175
Douglasville$1,975$165
Duluth$1,840$153
Gainesville$1,870$156
Kennesaw$1,865$155
Lawrenceville$1,890$158
Lithonia$2,255$188
Macon$2,075$173
Marietta$1,945$162
McDonough$2,000$167
Roswell$1,825$152
Savannah$2,065$172
Stone Mountain$2,070$173
Valdosta$2,030$169
Woodstock$1,895$158
The cheapest home insurance in Georgia

Here are some insurers with average annual rates below the Georgia average of $2,080:

CompanyNerdWallet Star RatingAverage Annual Rate
Auto-Owners4.0$1,200
ProgressiveNot rated$1,360
Farmers5.0$1,580
State Farm5.0$1,685
Allstate4.0$1,690
AlfaNot rated$1,730
Georgia Farm Bureau2.5$1,815
Cincinnati Insurance4.5$1,865
The Hanover4.5$1,980
USAA*5.0$1,905
