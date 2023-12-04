Georgia homeowners can expect to pay a bit more than the national average for their home insurance, according to a recent analysis by NerdWallet. The average cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia is $2,080 per year, which is about 14% more than the national annual average of $1,820.
To help homeowners find the best and cheapest insurance options in Georgia, NerdWallet analyzed policy rates from several different insurers across the state. It’s important to note that these rates are estimates and may vary depending on individual factors.
Please be aware that some insurance companies mentioned in this analysis may have changed their underwriting practices and no longer issue new policies in Georgia.
Here are the top insurance companies in Georgia, along with their NerdWallet star rating and average annual rate:
- Farmers
- NerdWallet rating: 5.0
- Average annual rate: $1,580
- State Farm
- NerdWallet rating: 5.0
- Average annual rate: $1,685
- Chubb
- NerdWallet rating: 5.0
- Average annual rate: $2,290
- Cincinnati Insurance
- NerdWallet rating: 4.5
- Average annual rate: $1,865
- The Hanover
- NerdWallet rating: 4.5
- Average annual rate: $1,980
- Travelers
- NerdWallet rating: 4.5
- Average annual rate: $2,200
- Country Financial
- NerdWallet rating: 4.5
- Average annual rate: $2,760
- Nationwide
- NerdWallet rating: 4.5
- Average annual rate: $2,980
- USAA*
- NerdWallet rating: 5.0
- Average annual rate: $1,905
- *USAA homeowners policies are available only to active military, veterans, and their families.
These rates and ratings can serve as a starting point for Georgia homeowners in search of reliable and affordable home insurance. It is recommended to contact each insurer directly to get personalized quotes and detailed policy information.
Average cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia by city
How much you pay for home insurance in Georgia depends on your ZIP code. Here are the average annual and monthly rates for selected cities in Georgia:
|City
|Average Annual Rate
|Average Monthly Rate
|Acworth
|$1,905
|$159
|Alpharetta
|$1,805
|$150
|Athens
|$1,805
|$150
|Atlanta
|$2,145
|$179
|Augusta
|$2,095
|$175
|Buford
|$1,850
|$154
|Canton
|$1,890
|$158
|Columbus
|$2,185
|$182
|Covington
|$1,985
|$165
|Cumming
|$1,895
|$158
|Decatur
|$2,105
|$175
|Douglasville
|$1,975
|$165
|Duluth
|$1,840
|$153
|Gainesville
|$1,870
|$156
|Kennesaw
|$1,865
|$155
|Lawrenceville
|$1,890
|$158
|Lithonia
|$2,255
|$188
|Macon
|$2,075
|$173
|Marietta
|$1,945
|$162
|McDonough
|$2,000
|$167
|Roswell
|$1,825
|$152
|Savannah
|$2,065
|$172
|Stone Mountain
|$2,070
|$173
|Valdosta
|$2,030
|$169
|Woodstock
|$1,895
|$158
The cheapest home insurance in Georgia
Here are some insurers with average annual rates below the Georgia average of $2,080:
|Company
|NerdWallet Star Rating
|Average Annual Rate
|Auto-Owners
|4.0
|$1,200
|Progressive
|Not rated
|$1,360
|Farmers
|5.0
|$1,580
|State Farm
|5.0
|$1,685
|Allstate
|4.0
|$1,690
|Alfa
|Not rated
|$1,730
|Georgia Farm Bureau
|2.5
|$1,815
|Cincinnati Insurance
|4.5
|$1,865
|The Hanover
|4.5
|$1,980
|USAA*
|5.0
|$1,905
For more information, please visit NerdWallet’s website.