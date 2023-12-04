Georgia homeowners can expect to pay a bit more than the national average for their home insurance, according to a recent analysis by NerdWallet. The average cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia is $2,080 per year, which is about 14% more than the national annual average of $1,820.

To help homeowners find the best and cheapest insurance options in Georgia, NerdWallet analyzed policy rates from several different insurers across the state. It’s important to note that these rates are estimates and may vary depending on individual factors.

Please be aware that some insurance companies mentioned in this analysis may have changed their underwriting practices and no longer issue new policies in Georgia.

Here are the top insurance companies in Georgia, along with their NerdWallet star rating and average annual rate:

Farmers NerdWallet rating: 5.0 Average annual rate: $1,580

State Farm NerdWallet rating: 5.0 Average annual rate: $1,685

Chubb NerdWallet rating: 5.0 Average annual rate: $2,290

Cincinnati Insurance NerdWallet rating: 4.5 Average annual rate: $1,865

The Hanover NerdWallet rating: 4.5 Average annual rate: $1,980

Travelers NerdWallet rating: 4.5 Average annual rate: $2,200

Country Financial NerdWallet rating: 4.5 Average annual rate: $2,760

Nationwide NerdWallet rating: 4.5 Average annual rate: $2,980

USAA* NerdWallet rating: 5.0 Average annual rate: $1,905 *USAA homeowners policies are available only to active military, veterans, and their families.



These rates and ratings can serve as a starting point for Georgia homeowners in search of reliable and affordable home insurance. It is recommended to contact each insurer directly to get personalized quotes and detailed policy information.

Average cost of homeowners insurance in Georgia by city

How much you pay for home insurance in Georgia depends on your ZIP code. Here are the average annual and monthly rates for selected cities in Georgia:

City Average Annual Rate Average Monthly Rate Acworth $1,905 $159 Alpharetta $1,805 $150 Athens $1,805 $150 Atlanta $2,145 $179 Augusta $2,095 $175 Buford $1,850 $154 Canton $1,890 $158 Columbus $2,185 $182 Covington $1,985 $165 Cumming $1,895 $158 Decatur $2,105 $175 Douglasville $1,975 $165 Duluth $1,840 $153 Gainesville $1,870 $156 Kennesaw $1,865 $155 Lawrenceville $1,890 $158 Lithonia $2,255 $188 Macon $2,075 $173 Marietta $1,945 $162 McDonough $2,000 $167 Roswell $1,825 $152 Savannah $2,065 $172 Stone Mountain $2,070 $173 Valdosta $2,030 $169 Woodstock $1,895 $158

The cheapest home insurance in Georgia

Here are some insurers with average annual rates below the Georgia average of $2,080:

Company NerdWallet Star Rating Average Annual Rate Auto-Owners 4.0 $1,200 Progressive Not rated $1,360 Farmers 5.0 $1,580 State Farm 5.0 $1,685 Allstate 4.0 $1,690 Alfa Not rated $1,730 Georgia Farm Bureau 2.5 $1,815 Cincinnati Insurance 4.5 $1,865 The Hanover 4.5 $1,980 USAA* 5.0 $1,905

