This December, performers across Atlanta are gearing up for their last stage performances of the year. Whether you prefer classic holiday tales, side-splitting comedy, or childhood favorites, there’s something for everyone this month. I’ve rounded up a few selections that you can add to your celebrations this month. Happy holidays!

Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker

The Cobb Performing Arts Centre is welcoming back the Atlanta Ballet’s modern telling of the classic Christmas tale, the Nutcracker. Set to the iconic music of Tchaikovsky, the story follows a young Marya as her new nutcracker toy comes to life.

Cobb Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Multiple dates, Dec. 8 through Dec. 26.



A Very Electric Christmas

Lightwire Theater presents this holiday tale that follows a young bird named Max as he and his family venture south for winter. When Max is blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, a new adventure awaits. Expect dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, Georgia 30097. Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience

This African-American telling of the Nativity story set in a modern-day African-American church complete with testifying deacons, sanctified ladies, and preaching. The story recreates the journey of Mary and Joseph as they make their way to Bethlehem, accompanied by old-fashioned spirituals. Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30332. Multiple dates, Dec. 7 through Dec. 17.

The Paisley Sisters’ Christmas Special

Set in 1964, the four Paisley Sisters are airing their first ever color television holiday extravaganza with the hopes that it will propel them back to the Top 40 charts. As a result, their hilarious television holiday special includes backstage drama, corporate sponsorship fiascos, secret telephone calls, and assumed identities. Art Station in Historic Stone Mountain Village, 5384 Manor Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30086.

Multiple dates, Dec. 7 through Dec. 17.

A Christmas Carol

This beloved family classic tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he reckons with his stingy past and comes to terms with the true meaning of Chriastmas. This performance promises a good-old-fashioned ghost story with classic Broadway-style musical accompaniment. Suitable for all ages. Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA, 30188. Multiple dates through Dec. 24.



Y’allmark Christmas

Dad’s Garage and Horizon Theatre have teamed up to present a hilarious improvised holiday “movie” live on stage. Expect holiday tropes, audience suggestions, and a rotating cast of three veteran improvisers from Dad’s Garage. A different daily guest actor from Horizon Theatre will join the performance each night, creating an all new experience in every showtime. Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Multiple dates, Dec. 7 through Dec. 31.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play



The Dunwoody theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” for the holidays. The production is an adaptation of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic film reimagined as a radio broadcast from the 1940s. Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. Multiple dates, Dec. 1-17

A Christmas Carol at Alliance Theatre

Returning to the Coca-Cola Stage with a stunning new adaption, this performance offers a nostalgic retelling of the classic redemption story of Ebenezer Scrooge. An all-star cast of performers will be decked out in striking new costumes with a reimagined set design, accompanied by beautiful live music. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Multiple dates through Dec. 24.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Featuring an international cast of star performers from Ukraine, Japan, Italy, and Turkey, this world-class performance features towering puppets, acrobatics, and stunning costumes. This magical Christmas ballet is truly one of Atlanta’s most beloved holiday traditions. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.

Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and Dec.16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Invasion: Christmas Carol

Dad’s Garage presents a “relatively” faithful rendition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, but with a twist. Each night the performance is invaded by a character that surprises the audience and cast alike. In the past, invaders have included Ursula the Sea Witch, Ted Lasso, and Thanos. How will the cast incorporate these chaotic guest stars into their classic storyline? You’ll have to watch it to find out. Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta, GA 30312.

Multiple dates through Dec. 30.

Gifts of the Magi: A Holiday Musical

For married couple Jim and Della, Christmas in New York is looking anything but magical. Penniless and down on their luck, they both part with their most prized possessions in order to save the holiday. Based on the classic O. Henry story and set to the music by Courts & German, this performance is a heartwarming way to remember what’s really important this holiday season. Academy Theatre, 599 N. Central Ave., Hapeville, GA 30354. Multiple dates through Dec. 11.

Madeline’s Christmas

Following the story of the classic children’s tale Madeline, the children at Miss Clavel’s home for children in Paris unexpectedly fall ill during a morning walk. But, all is not lost! A mysterious stranger arrives and lead the girls on a magical holiday adventure beyond their wildest dreams. Suitable for adults and children alike. Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 31107. Multiple dates through Dec. 31.

Christmas Belles

A Christmas program at a Southern church spins out of control in this hilarious tale that follows squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, vengeful sheep, and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. OnStage Atlanta, 3041 North Decatur Rd., Scottdale, GA 30079. Multiple dates, Dec. 5 through Dec. 17.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

For over two decades, The Shakespeare Tavern has presented J. Tony Brown’s original adaptation of a Christmas classic. The story will transport viewers to Scrooge’s London counting house where he encounters three ghosts that bring the reason for the season to his cold, uncaring heart. Expect music, holiday cheer, and a fresh reimagining of this holiday tale. The Shakespeare Tavern, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Multiple dates through Dec. 23.