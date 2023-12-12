A look at the renovations inside one of the Atlanta area Melting Pot locations.

Four Atlanta Melting Pot restaurants are set to undergo renovations.

The renovations are planned for the locations in Midtown, Duluth, Kennesaw, and Roswell. The renovations are part of something the company is calling the “Melting Pot Evolution,” according to a press release. This is a company wide initiative to upgrade the restaurants’ dining rooms, bars, and other areas.

“I am honored to be a part of the Melting Pot family and mission to helping our guests with the perfect night out,” said owner Layla Haddad Gunn.

According to a spokesperson, Gunn previously owned the locations with Mark Gunn, but is now the sole owner. “More than half of our team has been working at a Melting Pot for over a decade, and approximately 80 percent of our leadership team started as a server, including myself. This wealth of experience and dedication to creating a top-notch guest experience is what sets us apart.”

The renovations include new fabrics, flooring, paint, artwork, lighting, retail cabinetry and exterior signage.

According to a spokesperson, renovations for Kennesaw and Midtown are already completed. Duluth should be complete by the end of January, and Roswell should be complete by the end of March. There will be no closures during the remodeling.