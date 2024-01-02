Allison J. Fouché

Mayor Andre Dickens today announced the appointment of Allison J. Fouché to serve as the administration’s new chief of communications. Among her responsibilities are developing long-term communications programming strategies for the city and administration.

“Allison is a proven civil servant and communications professional—having navigated a lot of similar territories in Memphis that we have in Atlanta,” Dickens said in a media statement. “As we begin 2024 with new initiatives and continue our ongoing work, she is well-equipped to engage and inform our communities. We welcome Allison to our leadership team and look forward to adding her talent to our Administration’s work on behalf of Atlantans.”

Fouché most recently served as the chief communications officer for the City of Memphis, where she helped navigate city leadership through several challenges. She also spearheaded the redesign of the city’s website and orchestrated the comprehensive rebranding of the City of Memphis, introducing a new logo and refining the brand position to foster cohesiveness across all city divisions.



Prior to that role, she served as the City of Memphis’ Deputy Chief Communications Officer, where she was responsible for marketing collateral and public relations for the COVID-19 task force and vaccine campaign. She has also held the roles of marketing manager and community affairs manager during her career in Memphis.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief of Communications for the City of Atlanta and I am committed to developing innovative communications strategies that not only connect with our community but also contribute to the city’s growth and success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to ensure transparent and effective communications between the city administration and its residents,” Fouché said in the statment.



Fouché takes the helm of the Mayor’s Office of Communications from Deputy Chief of Staff Austin Wagner, who assumed the Director of Communications’ responsibilities on an interim basis after a vacancy in the position.

Fouché is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and earned a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University.

She has also earned numerous recognitions for her work, including 2019 Communicator of the Year from the National Association of Government Communicators, 2020 Silver Telly Winner for Local TV General-Public Service/PSA, and 2022 Woman of Impact from the American Heart Association, 2015 American Public Gas Association Marketing and Sales Award and Tennessee Governor Haslem’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Clean Air.

Her effective date with the City of Atlanta is Jan. 8.