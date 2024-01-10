Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (File)

Metro Atlanta will officially mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15, but there are plenty of activities happening this weekend as well.

Beloved Community Awards

The Beloved Community Awards will take place in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Centennial Ballroom, 265 Peachtree St. Hosted by The King Center, awards will be given to philanthropist/advocate Deloris Jordan, actor/advocate Michael J. Fox, Captain Planet Foundation and more. The Isley Brothers will also perform at the event, hosted by actors Essence Atkins and Dule Hill. The full list of honorees and tickets is available at this link.

Hands On Atlanta

From today through Jan. 15, Hands On Atlanta will bring together over 3,000 volunteers to support more than 50 local nonprofits and schools as part of the 2024 MLK Days of Service. With the support of presenting sponsors Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Company, these volunteers will participate in more than 200 service projects and events taking place across metro Atlanta. Projects and events will focus on improving educational equity, food security, and preserving the environment. On Sunday, Jan.14, Hands On Atlanta will host the 10th Annual MLK Sunday Supper presented by Coca-Cola. 300 corporate and community leaders will sit down for an authentic conversation about “Challenging the Status Quo” at the Atlanta History Center. More information and projects can be found at www.handsonatlanta.org.

MLK Day 5K

MLK Day 5K Drum Run

Theannual event is Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Doraville, 5935 New Peachtree Road (just across from the Doraville MARTA station). The walk/run will take place entirely on New Peachtree Road and is a USATF-certified racecourse and Peachtree Road Race qualifier. A 3.1-mile drumline will be along the course to perform and encourage participants. For registration and more details visit mlkday5k.com.

Commemorative Service and March

The annual tribute to Dr. King will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Sweet Auburn. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 10 a.m. The keynote speaker at the Commemorative Service will be Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women. Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney also will be an honored guest at the ceremony. Following the service, The Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally on Jan. 15 at 1:45 p.m. starting at Peachtree and Baker Streets. Get more details on these and other King Center events at thekingcenter.org.

MLK Jr. Art and Film Celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art and Film Celebration

The city of Sandy Springs will host its annual tribute to Dr. King on Jan. 15 starting at 1 p.m. in the Studio Theatre at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. This family-friendly event will feature interactive art projects and a film designed to celebrate, educate, and share the teachings of Dr. King. The event is free and open to the public. Find out more at this link.

Atlanta History Center

The Atlanta History Center will a day of events on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. including civil rights-themed trivia, crafts, kids activities, panel discussions, and more. See the full schedule here.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Guests are invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with special events throughout MLK Day Weekend. Families will follow in Dr. King’s footsteps as they learn about his leadership in the civil and environmental rights movements, practice building bridges, and hear his dream for America. There will be dancing, presentations, an art studio, science bar. Get more information at this link.

Peachtree Creek Clean-Up

Peachtree Creek Greenway Inc. is hosting a community service event to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In partnership with the Lakeside High School Boys Basketball Team, the organization is hosting a Creek Clean-Up on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the Corporate Square Trailhead, located at 1801 Corporate Square Boulevard in Brookhaven. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance as space is limited. All necessary cleaning supplies will be provided. Volunteers are advised to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes. For more information or to sign up for the event, visit https://signup.com/go/YgyytRL.

MARTA Special Bus

In partnership with the King Center, MARTA unveiled a special bus honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The bus will begin service on Route 3: MLK/Auburn Ave. and move to different routes over the next four months. This is the first of several special bus designs planned as MARTA launches a yearlong celebration of Atlanta Civil Rights leaders.

Westside Future Fund

WFF kicks off 2024 with its Dr. Martin L. King Day of Service. There will be a variety of service projects to celebrate Dr. King and his legacy on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Find out more by visiting westsidefuturefund.org.

Rep. Hank Johnson will speak at the Brookhaven MLK celebration.

MLK Jr. Day Dinner

The city of Brookhaven’s eighth annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day dinner and celebration is planned for 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. It will take place at Lynwood Recreation Center, the site of the segregated Lynwood Schools whose students integrated into the DeKalb School System in 1968. The event is a tribute to the Lynwood Trailblazers, and features guest speaker U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson and Brookhaven elected officials. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., or by calling 404-637-0542.