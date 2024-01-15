Courtesy National Weather Service Atlanta.

Atlanta Public Schools has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16, ahead of a blast of winter weather.

City Schools of Decatur will hold virtual classes for students on Tuesday.

Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Marietta and Paulding have also called off classes due to potential icy conditions.

The overnight low is expected to be around 15 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder, according to WSB-TV.

Fulton County is now part of a winter weather advisory that could bring a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.