The Georgia Senate votes on a bill to define antisemitism in the state.

A bill adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism was approved by both houses of the Georgia Legislature on Jan. 25. The legislation now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature into law.

The bill cleared the Senate with 44 in favor and six against, while the House voted 129 to five.

It was standing room only in the morning’s galley as more than 200 people watched the Georgia Senate debate House Bill 30, which was first introduced in 2022 by legislators including Rep. Esther Panitch, the only Jewish legislator in the state.

Jewish organizations held a press conference at the State Capitol shortly after the Senate vote.

“The IHRA definition offers common-sense guidance to help people understand what is antisemitism, so they are better equipped to recognize it when it happens and help fight it,” said Dov Wilker, Atlanta regional director for American Jewish Committee. “At a time when anti-Jewish hate has reached record levels in this nation, today’s Senate vote is an important step toward affording new ways to learn about the world’s oldest hatred.”

Panitch said since the Israel-Hamas War began last October, there’s been a 360% rise in antisemitic acts against the Jewish community, which make up only 2% of the U.S. population.

Six senators voted against the measure: Sens. Nabilah Islam Parkes (D-Lawrenceville), Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain), Harold Jones II (D-Augusta), Nikki Merritt (D-Grayson), Colton Moore (D-Trenton), and Sheikh Rahman (D-Lawrenceville). Votes from the House of Representatives will be posted at a later time.

Sen. Brian Strickland (R-McDonough), head of the judiciary committee, said, “We can’t stop what’s happening around the world. We can’t stop the hate that’s happening in our backyards, but we sure can stand up as a body and say that in Georgia we’re not going to stand for it.”

Sen. Russ Goodman (R-Cogdell) recounted landing in Tel Aviv with his mother on Oct. 6, a day before Hamas attacked Israel. It was a surreal experience to stand on the hotel balcony in Jerusalem and hear machine gunfire just a couple of 100 yards from where he stood, Goodman said.

“We cannot allow the seeds of antisemitism to spread and take root in our society,” Goodman said. “We, in the Georgia state senate say, ‘Never again.'”

Senator Russ Goodman was choked up as he talked about his trip to Israel during the breakout of the Oct. 7 war.

“I watched as anti-Israel activists targeted Jewish businesses, victims who were selected only because they were Jewish,” said Sen. Gloria Butler (D-Stone Mountain).

To her colleagues, Butler said, “I thoughtfully considered your arguments, but I ultimately reached a different conclusion. Hate is hate. Antisemites also probably hate Muslims, Black people, immigrants of all colors, and anyone who doesn’t look like them.”

Opponents of the bill, like Merritt (who called HB30 the “anti-speech bill” and “anti-Democratic,” said it imposes silence on those who speak out against the Israeli government.

“Does the guarantee of free speech mean nothing?” Merritt asked.

She introduced an amendment to clarify criticism, “making sure we are not subjecting people to undue circumstances.” The amendment was voted down.

Jackson declared that she supports people on both sides of the Israel-Hamas War, but her experience as a minority prevented her from voting yes on HB30.

“I hold close my Jewish and Israeli friends as they process their grief, and I also hold close those who choose to speak out against the perpetuation of violence on a people,” Jackson said.

Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Atlanta), who has been a legislator for 12 years, said she grappled with HB30 more than any bill she’s seen. Harrell was one of the legislators who questioned why the bill was missing a definition of Islamophobia.

“We could have come together if we had seen both sides,” Harrell said. “We are missing something today.”

Gov. Kemp has six consecutive days to sign or veto the bill while the legislature is still in session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.