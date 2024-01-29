A still from “JJ Versus” by filmmaker Nkemdi Obichi (via ATLFilmParty’s Instagram).

Over the weekend, Nkemdi Obichi won the big prize at ATLFilmParty’s animated shorts competition.

ATLFilmParty started in 2021 as a small gathering where people gathered to watch short films and vote on their favorites, aiming to create a film community accessible to everyone. Since then, the free event has grown to hosting about 250 people and takes place at Switchyards Downtown Club. Each cycle calls for short film submissions from local filmmakers centered around a theme.

“All the positive energy I pour into this event is given right back to me with kind words, unbelievable community support, and appreciation. Appreciation is the taproot from which this whole community-based initiative has sprung,” said Founder and Executive Director Brooke Sonenreich in an emailed statement. “I am so grateful that AFP has flourished into what it is today, and I’m excited to see what’s next for this little dream turned big reality.”

The most recent event was hosted on Jan. 27. Obichi won the competition with his film “JJ Versus.” The short film follows the character of JJ, a character Obichi came up with in high school. JJ loves his boombox, but has to fight for his turf when someone tries to take it away from him.

Obichi also had a second film in the competition called “Go Go Riceboy Adventure!!”

“I believe that animation is a medium for everyone,” Obichi said in a statement posted to ATLFilmParty’s Instagram. “No matter your age, race, or religion, my mission is to use animation as a vessel for both unity and happiness.”

The other film submissions were: “Ashen” by Alex Hay, “GARG!” by Landon X. Jenkins, “Ma’ii” by Bayete Chinwendu, “Outkast – SpottieOttieDopaliscious” by Linda McNeil and Amanda Schrembeck of OK Motion Club, “The Boy From Lookout Mountain” by Christopher Flippo, and “ELECTRA WASP” by Wasan Hayajneh.