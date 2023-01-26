Casa Almenara: Tulum Cuisine & Craft Bar is expected to open in Midtown on Feb. 8.

Casa Almenara: Tulum Cuisine & Craft Bar is expected to open in Midtown on Feb. 8. The restaurant will take the place of the former 10th and Piedmont and G’s Midtown restaurants, according to a press release.

10th and Piedmont announced a temporary closing and future changes back in January. Gilbert Yeremian, who owned both 10th & Piedmont and G’s Midtown, also owns the new restaurant.

“We are bringing familiar ownership and values to an all-new concept,” Yeremian said in the release. “We look forward to introducing a new chapter in our restaurant history with an exciting vibe for our neighborhood.”

Casa Almenara will offer cuisine from the Tulum region of Mexico along with craft cocktails and a focus on entertainment. According to the release, the restaurant will host something it calls “Tulum Nights” that will provide entertainment during dinner each evening.

“We are revamping our beloved brunch with a new Tulum-style menu and expanding service beyond just the weekend,” Yeremian said. “We will follow brunch with a Tulum dinner each day.”

The restaurant will be open for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. until close Wednesday to Sunday. Casa Almenara will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Casa Almenara is located at 991 Piedmont Road and is expected to open on Feb. 8.