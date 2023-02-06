Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are seeking assistance identifying a suspect involved in a Buckhead bank robbery.

The incident occurred on Feb. 2 just after 3 p.m. 3:37 at the Ameris Bank at 3724 Roswell Road NE.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance images above and video below.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a white male entered the bank wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket, then handed an employee a note demanding money out of the register. The suspect exited the bank after stealing $7,050.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.