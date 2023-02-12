Atlanta is the top real estate market to watch in the country this year, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The association, which represents 1.5 million members in residential and commercial real estate, selected the Top 10 markets to watch in their report: On the Horizon: Markets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond.

The report was based on a variety of economic indicators including affordability, job growth and migration gains.

Here is a look at the Top 10:

Atlanta Raleigh, N.C. Dallas Fayetteville, Ark. Greenville, S.C. Charleston, S.C. Huntsville, Ala. Jacksonville, Florida San Antonio Knoxville, Tenn.

So what led Atlanta to being named the top market in the country? NAR said the city was the only area of 179 that were evaluated that met all 10 factors they considered.

“The Atlanta metro area continues to be more affordable than most areas across the country, with more than 20 percent of the renters able to afford to buy the typical home in the area,” the report said.

The report went on to credit Atlanta’s job market as a factor in being the top market.

“The job market is robust, with many major tech companies from the West Coast opening offices, such as Apple, Microsoft, and Visa,” the report said. “As a result, the area experiences substantial migration gains and fast population growth.”