Anna Romanova/Pexels

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) responded to a complaint of a potential gasoline leak into North Fork Peachtree Creek in Brookhaven, leading to an investigation.

On March 7, EPD responded to the area near the Citgo gas station in the 3000 block of Buford Highway.

“EPD observed a gasoline odor and sheen on the creek. EPD located a potential upgradient source and our Underground Storage Tank Management Program is engaged with the owner and activities are presently underway to recover and mitigate,” Director of Communications and Community Engagement Sara Lips said.

DeKalb County sampled creek surface water and the results are pending.

As of March 14, the source of leak had not been determined. Director of Community Development Linda Abaray said Citgo emptied underground gas tanks, transferring the gas into a tank truck on site.

“EPD has also hired an environmental engineer and consulting team to also help determine the cause of the leak and they will be drilling observation wells. The land development team is monitoring the situation. They have been in contact with the gas station, EPD, and the consulting team and we will pass on any updates as we get them,” said Abaray.