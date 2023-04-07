A Bollywood-style loft and party space is opening today in Johns Creek

Jalsa is opening 2000 Ray Moss Connector on April 7, according to a press release. The space will be a 21-and-over lounge offering a buffet, cocktail bar, and Bollywood-style entertainment.

“Jalsa translates as ‘festive gathering’ in India, and we’ve created this one-of-a-kind space to have colorful, fun parties,” says owner Kavitha Nimmagadda in a statement. “We’re excited to offer the first immersive experience in Atlanta with high-energy live music and Bollywood-themed entertainment. The unlimited buffet of creative Indian appetizers will have something for all palates including vegan and vegetarian options.”

The buffet will feature Indian dishes such as samosa chaat, chili chicken, peanut masala, chili bajji, and more. There will also be craft cocktails, Indian beers, and Indian beverages such as mango lassi.

Jalsa will be open on weekends from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. to midnight on Sunday.