The Paideia School says its high school boys soccer players experienced racial discrimination at a high-stakes game against Armuchee High School on April 28.

In a statement, Paideia said their players were “subjected to racial taunts by players on the opposing team” and reported the incident to Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and submitted an unsatisfactory officiating report.

Paideia won the semifinal game, advancing to the state championship tonight, May 2.

“On Friday, our boys team did their best to navigate a high-stakes game against players using hostile tactics. We stand by our players and are focusing on how this experience can be used to stop the kind of hate we experienced on Friday night,” said Mike Emery, Paideia athletic director.

According to GHSA, “Profanity, degrading remarks, and intimidating actions directed at officials, competitors, or other spectators will not be tolerated and are grounds for removal from the event site.”

But GHSA does not plan to discipline Armuchee, claiming game officials did not hear the slurs.

Paideia has video of the game, but no audio. NFHS Network, which provides live and on-demand content for high school sports, removed the game from the web.

Robin Hines, executive director of the GHSA, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Armuchee will not be penalized.

“We are following our rules and going by the game report and officials,” said Hines.

Paideia players, parents and coaches left the game upset and disappointed, the school said. Dekalb County police escorted Paideia players off the field.

“The goal of Paideia athletics has always been to foster community, belonging, and fun. This approach has served Paideia well throughout the years and led to several championships, including a state championship in soccer 10 years ago. While Paideia is proud of these achievements, the school has always prioritized the interpersonal benefits gained through sports, including teamwork, collegiality, confidence, and belonging,” Paideia officials stated.

Similarly, GHSA refused to discipline Cherokee High School students who were accused of racist taunting during a girls lacrosse game against Brookwood High School in April 2022.

