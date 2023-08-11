The donation will also support the March of Dimes annual back-to-school fair at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which provides free haircuts for kids. Supplied photo.

March of Dimes in the Atlanta area recently received a $40,000 donation from Aetna Medicaid.

“We firmly believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, and that begins with addressing basic needs like access to nutritious food,” said Georgia-based Sonya Nelson, division president at Aetna Medicaid.

Aetna is a CVS health company. Its recent donation will support of March of Dimes’ pop-up grocery market and back to school fair.

“March of Dimes’ pop-up grocery market actively contributes to the well-being of pregnant and postpartum individuals and their families in Georgia, ensuring they have the nourishment necessary for a healthy start for their little ones,” said Nelson.

The grocery market currently provides a week’s worth of groceries to over 200 local families.

Along with essential food items, the families may also receive diapers and wipes.

“Access to healthy food is vital for the health and wellbeing of mothers and their babies. Unfortunately, 10.7% of Georgia’s overall population was considered food insecure, which is particularly devastating for children. Aetna’s investment exemplifies a shared commitment to addressing the critical issue of food insecurity within our community,” said Shelmekia Hodo, director of maternal and infant health initiatives at March of Dimes.

The grocery market is provided through a collaboration with Goodr, an Atlanta-based B Corp using technology and logistics to reduce food waste and address food insecurity.

“Through our collaboration with Aetna and Goodr, we can expand our efforts to alleviate food insecurity among our most underserved populations, ensuring that no family goes without access to nutritious food. Together, we’re working towards a healthier future for Georgia’s communities,” said Hodo.

The donation will also support the March of Dimes annual back-to-school fair at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Aetna’s donation is part of the company’s $2 million investment in community-based organizations across the state. The investments aim to help support underserved populations. For more information, click here.