The home at 104 Westminster Drive NE in the Ansley Park neighborhood. Credit: Photo courtesy of Harry Norman, REALTORS

Real estate firm Harry Norman, REALTORS recently closed a historic sale on a property in the Ansley Park neighborhood.

Located at 104 Westminster Drive NE, the five-bedroom luxury property sold for $5.4 million, which tied for the highest sale price on a house in Ansley Park’s history.

The property stands at 6,400 square feet and features five full bathrooms, three partial baths, a two-car garage with additional living space above, a covered porch and pool cabana, home theater space, and more.

Additionally, the brick home is also filled with top-of-the-line finishes, red oak hardwood floors throughout, a chef’s kitchen, custom steel glass doors and walk-in closets in each suite.

Rick Blanchard, the founder of the architectural company CleverHouse, was tasked with building the luxury home.

“Ansley Park is one of Atlanta’s great intown neighborhoods, and it was an honor for CleverHouse to be the design-build company for this project. We’re proud of the new home that we, along with developers WFL Partners, LLC, have created,” said Blanchard.

The property was co-listed and ultimately sold by Harry Norman, REALTORS agents Erin Yabroudy and Danielle Napolitano.

Harry Norman, REALTORS says that the record sale is another accomplishment for Yabroudy, who has served as a real estate agent for the company for 15 years, and has consistently achieved “Top Producer” status for her impressive sales volumes.

“I am thrilled to represent the builder and sellers of 104 Westminster in this historic sale,” said Yabroudy. “As a long-time Ansley Park resident and neighborhood advocate, I am happy to see another beautiful family moving into a place so dear to my heart.”