This year’s Mulberry Fields Gone Wylde fundraiser will take place on Oct.7 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Mulberry Fields, 1301 Iverson Ave. NE.

Located in Candler Park and part of the Wylde Center of gardens, Mulberry Fields is an acre of open meadow, mulberry grove, and towering old pecan trees that offer an accessible green space for recreation, environmental education, community building, and organic growing

There will be an active children’s corner, food from Wylde Grill and Coffyn Pyes, cold beverages, treats from King of Pops, s’mores by the fire, and entertainment by ConunDrums and Webster. Of course, the beloved Chik a Billy will be lighting up the sky to end the evening. You don’t want to miss out!

General Admission tickets start at $20 (16 and under free). You can enjoy an upgraded experience with our host packages starting at $125.

Visit MFGW to purchase tickets.