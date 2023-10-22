Oakland Cemetery will host the second annual Day of the Dead Festival on Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

The event is organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture.

Guests will enjoy traditional dancing, crafts, authentic Mexican food, and entertainment. They can also view a display of altars decorated with flowers, food, and beverages honoring lost family and friends.

Day of the Dead originated several thousand years ago with the Aztec, Toltec, Purepecha, and other Nahua people, who considered mourning the dead disrespectful. The dead were still members of the community, kept alive in memory and spirit, and during Día de Muertos, they temporarily returned to earth.

Admission is free and dressing up for the occasion is encouraged. There will be a Catrinas and Catrines Costume Contest with cash prizes for the first places (kids and adults). Registration for this contest will be at the festival entrance.

For more information, visit oaklandcemetery.com/dayofdead.