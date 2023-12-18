An image of the Honda Pilot in the McDonald’s parking lot from the surveillance video.

Brookhaven Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect who allegedly shot a man, dumped his body on the I-85 southbound ramp, and ran over him fleeing the scene.

A 911 call led to the discovery of 28-year-old Wesley Rackley of Atlanta, who was the victim of a shooting and hit and run on Dec. 8.

Video surveillance shows an older silver Honda Pilot pulling into and parking at the McDonald’s on North Druid Hills Road around 3:45 p.m. Two people are seen talking in the parking lot, then the victim leaves on foot and returns, getting into the passenger side of the car. The video shows the Honda Pilot leaving McDonald’s with the victim’s feet partially outside of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to the I-85 southbound ramp where it stopped. The driver pulled the victim from the car, left him on the side of the road, and fled. A witness said the Honda Pilot ran over the victim’s feet and legs as it drove away.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Brookhaven Police Criminal Investigations division has collected video from surrounding businesses. Members of the public can call 404-637-0636 with information about the crime, or submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.