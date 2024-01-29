Residents may need to email Fulton County government offices as an IT outage is affecting multiple systems, including its telephones.

County offices were not able to accept phone calls as the IT outages were affecting the county’s VOIP (voice over Internet protocol), a Fulton County press release reported on Sunday.

Most county offices will be open, but the types of transactions they can process may be limited, including property tax transactions and the justice system. Firearms and marriage licenses are also among the affected transactions.

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s Downtown Atlanta office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 29. Other offices will be limited to processing motor vehicle renewals via kiosk and assisting customers with general questions. Motor vehicle renewals may be purchased at some retail locations. A list of those kiosks is available online.

Public computers will be temporarily unavailable at Fulton County Libraries on Monday. But other online library systems, including its catalog, were available.

Contact Fulton County Customer Service at customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov with questions.