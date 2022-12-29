Police are searching for a person they say started a fire in the men’s clothing section of the Walmart on Howell Mill Road on Wednesday night.

According to a report from WSB, fire officials said sprinklers had put the fire out before they arrived on the scene, but they still evacuated the store. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Significant water and smoke damage has closed the store with no re-opening announced by Walmart.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to find the alleged arsonist.

This is the second fire at an Atlanta area Walmart after the Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. caught fire last week, according to WSB.