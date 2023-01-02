The American Lung Association (ALA) is calling on Georgians this January to take the first step towards healthier habits.

“Wednesday, Jan. 11 is National Take the Stairs Day and we’re encouraging Atlanta-area residents to take the stairs for their health and to support lung health in Georgia,” said Jill Smith, division director for the ALA in an email.

This year, the Fight For Air Climb is returning to 191 Peachtree Tower, a 770-foot tall skyscraper in Downtown Atlanta.

Participants, including firefighters climbing in full gear, join friends, family, and co-workers to race 51 floors, and 1,200 steps to the top while raising funds that go toward providing education, research, and advocacy.

According to the ALA, stair climbing burns two to three times more calories than other exercise. In fact, stair climbing requires eight to 11 calories of energy per minute.

Take the stairs on Jan. 11 and sign up for the Atlanta Fight For Air Climb to support the ALA’s work to end lung cancer and lung disease.

