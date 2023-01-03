A woman died in a fire at her Buckhead townhome on Jan. 2, according to a report by 11Alive.

The fire happened at a three-story townhome on Lakemoore Drive NE on Monday night. Lakemoore Drive is off Roswell Road near the Blue Heron Nature Preserve.

Fire officials told 11Alive that a bystander told them a person was trapped inside.

Burglar bars on the woman’s townhome slowed firefighters’ access into the townhome where the woman was trapped, according to the report.

Fire crews said it appears there was no way for the woman to get out, according to 11Alive. A cat also died in the fire. The flames were contained to one unit.

An investigation is ongoing.