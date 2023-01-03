Investigation continues into the fire that damaged 99x’s transmitter high atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Downtown on Monday afternoon.

The station’s backup transmitter has kept the revived alt-rock radio station on the air and won’t affect the “big announcement” of the return of on-air talent set for Thursday morning, Jan. 5, at 7:35 a.m.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the station is still reaching 95% of listeners on its 100.5 FM frequency.

99x took over the former Rock 100.5 signal on Dec. 5 playing alternative favorites from its heyday in the 1990s.

There is speculation that the former Morning X show DJs – Steve Barnes, Leslie Fram and Jimmy Baron – could return, along with other well-known voices like Axel Lowe and Yvonne Monet.