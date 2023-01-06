Fulton Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Bob Ellis, center, listens to Laura Deupree, CAC’s Senior Communications & Marketing Manager & Sandy Springs City Councilmember John Paulson talk about the community before the ribbon cutting for a nonprofit center on the southside of Sandy Springs last year. (File) Credit: Bob Pepalis

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, whose district includes Sandy Springs, was elected vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners by his colleagues on Jan. 4.

He will serve in that position for the next year, according to a news release.

“Not only is this an honor, but a pleasure to be able to work with this group to ensure that we continue to provide quality programs and services for all Fulton County residents,” Ellis said.

His District 2 encompasses large parts of Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta and the cities of Milton and Mountain Park. He was first elected to office in November 2014. His current term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.

He previously served as vice chairman in 2017 and 2019. Ellis also serves as chairman of the county’s Audit Committee, a board member of the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority, the Atlanta-Fulton County Water Resources Commission, and the Fulton County Employees Retirement System.

He works as a National Product Leader for CNA Financial Corp., a leading property and casualty insurance company. He has held a variety of underwriting, management and leadership roles, and has extensive expertise in providing risk management services and insurance protection to companies and senior management.

A native of Commerce, Georgia, Ellis graduated with the highest honors from the University of Georgia’s Terry School of Business and is a long-time resident of North Fulton County. He and his wife Jennifer have three children and reside in Milton.

He can be reached at bob.ellis@fultoncountyga.gov or (404) 612-8216.