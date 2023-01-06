On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 83 (and counting) underground dining events with 51 ITP and 32 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Some Weekend Pop-Ups
It’s a bit slow this weekend, but considering its post-holiday, mid-winter, there’s still plenty pop-up experiences to explore.
- On Saturday, @theplatesale will be at @morningsidefarmersmarket serving, among other dishes, Tuskegee Soup (sweet potato, oysters and hot peanuts) for which we are sure George Washington Carver would be proud. Proceeds will go toward their campaign to open a brick and mortar.
- All weekend @gweilodumplings will be at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates serving his dumps and dawgs. If you go on Sunday, you might even find Leo from the Punk Foodie team helping out.
- We are glad to see that our friend Alessio Lacco’s @atlantapizzatruck, the first mobile pizzeria in the world to receive Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) certification, is out and about again. He’ll be at @eventidebrewing on Friday and @roundtripbeer on Sunday
- Out in Stone Mountain at @outrunbrewingco on Saturday, @loshermanoslocosatl, a collab between @humocuisine and @gorditasatl, is bringing the Latin American street eats including pernil ramen.
- @godtohatl is back at it after the new year with his heavy metal dogs and burgers at @sabbathbrewing on Saturday and @aleyeah on Sunday.
Upcoming Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals
Here are some cool dinners and other meals which require pre-orders or at least reservations.
- @moroccanfoodatl is at @qommunityeav on Friday and is accepting pre-orders
- @jenchansdeliverysupperclub is very much into Chinese New Year this month. This Sunday, check out their special Yum Cha Brunch tea and dim sum menu including one of our favorites, you tiao. And on January 22, they are having a special new year menu. Best to make reservations for this one.
- Another CNY meal to consider: @soupbelly_atl is at @smoqn_hot_grill at @thecollectiveatcoda on January 22 with a 7 course prix fixe meal portioned for 2 people (no need for a lazy Susan!). Pre-ordering tickets is a must and at $40 a head, is a really good deal to taste a variety of Chinese new year dishes.
- On Tuesday January 10th, @sweetauburnbbq is hosting the L3 Throwback Bourbon Dinner Benefiting Giving Kitchen including past and current @localthree chefs and Sweet Auburn’s chef Cam Floyd for a 6 Course dinner and bourbon pairing
- The second annual World Dumpling Night is happening at @woodwardandpark on Monday with dumplings from pop-up chefs representing Poland, Thailand, Vietnam, Trinidad, Philippines, Italy, Puerto Rico, Bosnia and Korea. Good luck getting a reservation at this point…but it’s worth a shot. Last year was killer.
Pop-Up Residency News
A couple of notable pieces of pop-up news, including:
- @secretpintbbq will be doing a short residency at every Saturday from January 14 through February 4 at @bowlshi in John’s Creek. New school GA and Texas BBQ fans, rejoice.
- @sugarloafatl also announced a residency. They will be at @sostikibar for 3 months beginning next Wednesday. Expect shareable bar snacks, our popular “Drive-In” burger, liège waffles for dessert, and many more surprises
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
11:30am – 2:00pm | Qommunity
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
1:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Grant park: Atlanta Pizza Truck
4:00pm – 10:00pm | Eventide Brewing
SATURDAY
Morningside Farmers Market: The Plate Sale (eclectic)
8:00am – 11:30am | Morningside Farmers Market
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Stone Mountain: Los Hermanos Loco
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company
EAV: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing
SUNDAY
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Underwood Hills: Atlanta Pizza Truck
2:00pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Decatur: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
3:00pm | Ale Yeah!