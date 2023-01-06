Atlanta Pizza Truck, the first mobile pizzeria in the world to receive Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) certification, will be at Eventide on Friday and Round Trip on Sunday.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 83 (and counting) underground dining events with 51 ITP and 32 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Some Weekend Pop-Ups

It’s a bit slow this weekend, but considering its post-holiday, mid-winter, there’s still plenty pop-up experiences to explore.

On Saturday, @theplatesale will be at @morningsidefarmersmarket serving, among other dishes, Tuskegee Soup (sweet potato, oysters and hot peanuts) for which we are sure George Washington Carver would be proud. Proceeds will go toward their campaign to open a brick and mortar.

All weekend @gweilodumplings will be at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates serving his dumps and dawgs. If you go on Sunday, you might even find Leo from the Punk Foodie team helping out.

We are glad to see that our friend Alessio Lacco’s @atlantapizzatruck, the first mobile pizzeria in the world to receive Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) certification, is out and about again. He’ll be at @eventidebrewing on Friday and @roundtripbeer on Sunday

Out in Stone Mountain at @outrunbrewingco on Saturday, @loshermanoslocosatl, a collab between @humocuisine and @gorditasatl, is bringing the Latin American street eats including pernil ramen.

@godtohatl is back at it after the new year with his heavy metal dogs and burgers at @sabbathbrewing on Saturday and @aleyeah on Sunday.

Upcoming Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals

Here are some cool dinners and other meals which require pre-orders or at least reservations.

Pop-Up Residency News

A couple of notable pieces of pop-up news, including:

@secretpintbbq will be doing a short residency at every Saturday from January 14 through February 4 at @bowlshi in John’s Creek. New school GA and Texas BBQ fans, rejoice.

@sugarloafatl also announced a residency. They will be at @sostikibar for 3 months beginning next Wednesday. Expect shareable bar snacks, our popular “Drive-In” burger, liège waffles for dessert, and many more surprises

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

EAV: Chef Amal (Moroccan)

11:30am – 2:00pm | Qommunity

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

1:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant park: Atlanta Pizza Truck

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Eventide Brewing

SATURDAY

Morningside Farmers Market: The Plate Sale (eclectic)

8:00am – 11:30am | Morningside Farmers Market

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Stone Mountain: Los Hermanos Loco

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company

EAV: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

SUNDAY

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Underwood Hills: Atlanta Pizza Truck

2:00pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Decatur: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

3:00pm | Ale Yeah!