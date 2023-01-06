Atlanta Pizza Truck, the first mobile pizzeria in the world to receive Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) certification, will be at Eventide on Friday and Round Trip on Sunday. 

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 83 (and counting) underground dining events with 51  ITP and 32  OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Some Weekend Pop-Ups

It’s a bit slow this weekend, but considering its post-holiday, mid-winter, there’s still plenty pop-up experiences to explore. 

Upcoming Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals

Here are some cool dinners and other meals which require pre-orders or at least reservations. 

Pop-Up Residency News

A couple of notable pieces of pop-up news, including: 

  • @secretpintbbq will be doing a short residency at every Saturday from January 14 through February 4 at @bowlshi in John’s Creek. New school GA and Texas BBQ fans, rejoice. 
  • @sugarloafatl also announced a residency. They will be at @sostikibar for 3 months beginning next Wednesday. Expect shareable bar snacks, our popular “Drive-In” burger, liège waffles for dessert, and many more surprises

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

EAV: Chef Amal (Moroccan)

11:30am – 2:00pm | Qommunity

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

1:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant park: Atlanta Pizza Truck

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Eventide Brewing

SATURDAY

Morningside Farmers Market: The Plate Sale (eclectic)

8:00am – 11:30am | Morningside Farmers Market

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Stone Mountain: Los Hermanos Loco

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company

EAV: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

SUNDAY

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Underwood Hills: Atlanta Pizza Truck

2:00pm – 8:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Decatur: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

3:00pm | Ale Yeah!

