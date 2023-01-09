Emory University’s Schwartz Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special guests, Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding.

The jazz duo will entertain audience members on Jan. 19 beginning at 8 p.m.

The performance with feature songs from the Great American Songbook, music from Brazil and new jazz compositions by Hersch.

The pair will also perform selections from their recently released album, Alive at the Village Vanguard.

Fred Hersch

Hersch is a 15-time Grammy nominee and the artist responsible for penning many of the duo’s new compositions.

Over the past three decades, Hersch has released 50 albums. He has earned many industry distinctions, including:

2016 Doris Duke Artist

2016 and 2018 Jazz Pianist of the Year from the Jazz Journalists Association

2017 Prix Honorem de Jazz from L’Acádemie Charles Cros

In 2017, Hersch also wrote the memoir, Good Things Happen Slowly. The book reveals the story of his life in music along with a frank recount of his health struggles and triumphs as the first openly gay, HIV-positive jazz musician.

esperanza spalding

For spalding — who prefers her name in lower case — her time in the industry has been brief, but highly successful.

In 2010, the Portland native won her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist for the Chamber Music Society album. She was the first jazz artist to win in this category.

In 2012, her release Radio Music Society earned the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

And, her 2019 record, 12 Little Spells, reached number one on Billboard’s Top Jazz Albums. The album received two Grammy nominations and won in the Best Jazz Vocal Album category.

She is considered one of the new leading ladies of jazz vocals.

This jazz duo is part of the Schwartz Artist-in-Residence Program and is set to take the stage at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts on Jan. 19.

For more information, click here or call 404-727-5050.