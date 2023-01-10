Photo by RUN 4 FFWPU/Pexels

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is adding a new 5K race for 2023, which will benefit the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition.

In addition to the popular Mimosa 5K, held on festival Saturday in April, organizers will introduce the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Run for the Arts 5K in February.

Both 5K events – which are Peachtree Road Race qualifiers – welcome runners, walkers, strollers and rollers. Participants signing up for both races will receive a discount on the bundle.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival Run for the Arts 5K

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival Run for the Arts 5K benefiting the Atlanta High School Arts Exhibition (AHSAE) is the first in a Run for the Arts Race Series that the Atlanta Dogwood Festival will host in 2023. This 5K takes place within Piedmont Park.

The AHSAE is a juried competition that typically receives 700+ entries from more than 80 metro schools from which a panel of professional artist judges selects the top works to be exhibited during the festival in the Community Center in Piedmont Park. Sponsored and supported by the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, the AHSAE also provides prizes and scholarships for top submissions.

Start Time:

9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Start/Finish:

Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta, GA 30309. Runners will gather at the corner of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street.



Register:

https://dogwood.org/events/run-for-the-arts-5k/



Fees:

$35 per person through Feb. 1.

$40 per person through Feb. 17.

$45 per person on race day Feb. 18.

Registrants will receive priority entry and pricing into the Mimosa 5K in April 2023.

Registration includes T-shirt featuring winning student design and customizable race bib.



Awards:

Male and Female Open and Masters. Top finishers in the following age groups: 10 & Under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65- 69, 70 & Over.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K takes place on festival Saturday and follows a scenic course through the historic Midtown neighborhoods. True to its name, this 5K ends with a Cupcake Vineyards mimosa toast in Piedmont Park for participants 21+.

Younger race enthusiasts can participate in the Kid’s “Mini Mosa” .5K Run, open to children aged 8 and younger.



Start Time:

8 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:15 a.m. Kid’s “Mini Mosa” .5K

Start/Finish:

Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta, GA 30309. Runners will gather at the corner of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street.

Register:

https://dogwood.org/events/mimosa-5k/



Fees:

$35 per person through March 14.

$40 per person through April 8.

$45 per person beginning April 9.

Registration includes T-shirt and mimosa (participants age 21+).



Awards:

Male and Female Open and Masters. Top finishers in the following age groups: 10 & Under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65- 69, 70 & Over.



The 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival takes place in Piedmont Park in Midtown

Friday through Sunday, April 14-16. Find more information at www.dogwood.org.