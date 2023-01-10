The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle and driver involved in a deadly hit and run on the Downtown Connector.

The incident occurred Jan. 7 around 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-75/85 near the Pryor Road overpass. According to the police report, officers found a 70-year-old male dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown vehicle struck the male while he was in the roadway.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2015-2023 Ford Mustang (color unknown) with front-end damage and missing a driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

