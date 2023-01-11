Kaiden Dye holds her notice of the scholarship award. (Riverwood International Charter School)

Riverwood International Charter School senior Kaiden Dye has been awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from the Posse Foundation.

Dye will attend The George Washington University majoring in Biology with a focus on pre-medicine, according to a Riverwood news release.

“Getting the call that I was awarded the Posse scholarship for The George Washington University was an acknowledgment of my hard work over the course of the last four years,” she said.

She said she was grateful to the Posse Foundation and her parents. Dye said she believed this scholarship and the additional support that the program provides will set her up for success in university and beyond.

She has been on the Principal’s List Honor Roll throughout high school and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. She served as a student body representative for her grade, participated in Future Business Leaders of America and captained her club soccer team. Dye is recording secretary of Jack and Jill of America GMAC Chapter, which has fostered her leadership skills and passion for community service and involvement.

She offered more community support through an internship at the Historic District Development Corp., a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the historical component of the Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta.

The Posse Foundation identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes, the release said.

Started in 1989, it places students in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students to give them the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent, the release said.