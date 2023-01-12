Brush Sushi is expected to open in Buckhead Village in mid-2023.

A Decatur sushi restaurant is relocating to Buckhead in 2023.

Brush Sushi, a Decatur-based offering, is relocating to Buckhead Village this summer, according to a press release. The restaurant will feature dishes from James Beard nominated Executive Chef Jason Liang and pastry masterchef Ching Yao Wang.

According to the release, the new eatery will continue to build upon the cuisine offered at the Decatur location, including an omakase option, or a chef-curated selection of courses that can be enjoyed in the restaurant’s private omakase room. The menu will also feature shareable dishes grilled using “Binchotan charcoal and techniques focused on seasonal and detailed preparation of aging and curing of the fish.”

“When we first opened Brush in Decatur eight years ago, we were one of the first ones to bring the Tokyo Edomae sushi experience to Atlanta,” Liang said in the release. “In this next chapter for Brush, we want to share our bonded passion of Japanese cuisine and culture and create our own identity of sushi and dining experience. Seasonal and personal touches of the menu will be based on the flavors and ideas of our memories and experiences in Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.”

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.

“We are so excited to bring the same high quality sushi and service to Buckhead Village that we first became known for in Decatur,” said John Chen, a business partner in Brush Sushi, in the release.