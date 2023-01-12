A tornado warning was briefly issued for central Fulton County and southern DeKalb just before 4 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated a tornado on the ground near East Point and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where all flights were being held until 4:15 p.m.

We’re still waiting on reports of any potential damage in the area.

The entire metro area was under either a severe storm warning as torrential rain, high winds, and hail moved through the city.

Georgia Power’s outage map is showing thousands of power outages in the city of Atlanta and on the northside of the Perimeter.

Both Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools canceled after-school activities, while Atlanta City Hall closed at 3 p.m. due to the weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.