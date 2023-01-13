The 2023 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Campaign Artwork, from artist Sarah Neuburger.

The 23rd annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to theaters from Feb.8-21.

This year’s festival will feature 60 films from all over the world. The festival opens on Feb. 8 with “Karaoke,” a comedy from Israeli filmmaker Moshe Rosenthal that was nominated for 14 Israeli Academy Awards. The festival closes on Feb. 21 with a documentary about composer Charles Fox called “Killing Me Softly With His Songs.”

The festival returns to in-person screenings this year after going completely virtual last year due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.. Attendees can catch in-person screenings at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, The Plaza Theatre, and the Woodruff Arts Center’s Rich Auditorium.

While the festival will be held in person, there will also be opportunities to view many films virtually. More information about the virtual cinema can be found online. The presale for festival tickets begins Jan. 18.

Rough Draft Atlanta is a media partner for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival.