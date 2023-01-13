Filipino Chef Barangay will be serving Sisig Fries at Proper Hop Taphouse on Sunday. Proper Hop is loaded with quality pop-ups all weekend.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 62 ITP and 44 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Popping Up in OTP

This weekend, OTP is unusually lively with the pop-ups. Here are few to check out:

A Few in ITP

Upcoming Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals

Heritage Supper Club : Chef Demetrius Brown’s @heritage.atl celebrates African food and its influences with The Memory Bank on January 22 nd @condesacoffee in O4W. Tickets available here.

: Chef Demetrius Brown’s @heritage.atl celebrates African food and its influences with The Memory Bank on January 22 @condesacoffee in O4W. Tickets available here. Tea Infusion : Also on the 22 nd , @herbsandkettles artisan tea providers and chef @philipmeeker are coming together to create tea infused cocktails and bites at The Lola in O4W. Tickets available here.

: Also on the 22 , @herbsandkettles artisan tea providers and chef @philipmeeker are coming together to create tea infused cocktails and bites at The Lola in O4W. Tickets available here. Piroshky Piroshky Pickups : Seattle based @piroshkypiroshky do piroshky (and other baked goods) drops all over the country. The drop in Atlanta at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates is on January 23 (order by January 22) and Elks Lodge #78 in Tucker on January 24 (order by January 23).

: Seattle based @piroshkypiroshky do piroshky (and other baked goods) drops all over the country. The drop in Atlanta at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates is on January 23 (order by January 22) and Elks Lodge #78 in Tucker on January 24 (order by January 23). CNY with Soupbelly: And Sunday is the last day to reserve your place at @soupbelly_atl 7 course Chinese New Year dinner at @smoqn_hot_grill on January 22. Read more here about how Soupbelly is pushing boundaries with this dinner and her approach to bringing her Chinese food to market.

And finally: long time @sisterlouisaschurch team member Marlon has hit some rough times and needs our support. Please consider donating here.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Norcross: Pat’s Poutine

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Social Fox Brewing

Chamblee: Casa Dilla Food Truck (comfort)

5:00pm – 8:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

Roswell: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm | Full Commission

West End: Gomo’s Submarine Shop (sub sandwiches)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Adair Park: Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana (vegan Mexican)

6:00pm – 9:00pm | The Window.Food

SATURDAY

John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar

Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Dunwoody: Pat’s Poutine

1:00pm – 9:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm – 11:00pm | Full Commission

SUNDAY

Decatur: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Tea House

Dunwoody: Bienvegano Lots of Vegan Chefs

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Roswell: Barangay | ATL (Filipino)

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

O4W (ticketed): Philip Meeker and Herbs & Kettles (artisinal teas)

4:00pm – 6:00pm Sun, Jan 22 | The Lola

O4W: Heritage Supper Club (African) The Memory Bank

5:00pm Sun, Jan 22 | Condesa Coffee