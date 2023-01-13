On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 62 ITP and 44 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Popping Up in OTP
This weekend, OTP is unusually lively with the pop-ups. Here are few to check out:
- Secret Pint Residency: @secretpintbbq brings his killer BBQ to @bowlshi in John’s Creek on Saturday with a full menu. He will be there the next few Saturdays.
- Poutine Please: @pats.poutine, one of the hardest working chefs in the biz, is slinging poutine at @socialfoxbrewing on Friday and @pontoonbrewing on Saturday.
- Proper Pop-Ups: @properhoproswell continues bring some of the best chefs to Roswell with @gourmet_street_foods serving a soup and sandwich menu on Friday, @heritage.atl serving Nola BBQ shrimp & grits and other awesome dishes and @barangayatl with some amazing looking sisig fries on Sunday.
- Various Vegan: @bienveganoatl host another of their incredibly large vegan festivals at @pontoonbrewing on Sunday with 14 or so chefs.
A Few in ITP
- More Vegan: Looking for vegan in ITP? Adair Park is the place to be. @calaveritasatl is at the @thewindow.food in Adair Park on Friday (and at Pontoon on Sunday) @carrotdogatl has vegan dogs at @aftercarbar.
- Great-Great-Great Grandma’s Babka: As per usual, @bravewojtek is at @fullcommissionatl Thursday through Saturday. This week he will be serving his great3 grandma’s babka as well as meaty gulasz and smoked duck zapiekanki.
- Ube Sweet Potato Pie: @sevenfingersbakedgoods will be baking a bunch of Filipino treats on Sunday at @rebelteahouse including his famous ube sweet potato pie
Upcoming Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals
- Heritage Supper Club: Chef Demetrius Brown’s @heritage.atl celebrates African food and its influences with The Memory Bank on January 22nd @condesacoffee in O4W. Tickets available here.
- Tea Infusion: Also on the 22nd, @herbsandkettles artisan tea providers and chef @philipmeeker are coming together to create tea infused cocktails and bites at The Lola in O4W. Tickets available here.
- Piroshky Piroshky Pickups: Seattle based @piroshkypiroshky do piroshky (and other baked goods) drops all over the country. The drop in Atlanta at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates is on January 23 (order by January 22) and Elks Lodge #78 in Tucker on January 24 (order by January 23).
- CNY with Soupbelly: And Sunday is the last day to reserve your place at @soupbelly_atl 7 course Chinese New Year dinner at @smoqn_hot_grill on January 22. Read more here about how Soupbelly is pushing boundaries with this dinner and her approach to bringing her Chinese food to market.
And finally: long time @sisterlouisaschurch team member Marlon has hit some rough times and needs our support. Please consider donating here.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Social Fox Brewing
Chamblee: Casa Dilla Food Truck (comfort)
5:00pm – 8:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales
Roswell: Gourmet Street Foods (comfort food)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm | Full Commission
West End: Gomo’s Submarine Shop (sub sandwiches)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Adair Park: Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana (vegan Mexican)
6:00pm – 9:00pm | The Window.Food
SATURDAY
John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi
Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar
Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
1:00pm – 9:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm – 11:00pm | Full Commission
SUNDAY
Decatur: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Rebel Tea House
Dunwoody: Bienvegano Lots of Vegan Chefs
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
Roswell: Barangay | ATL (Filipino)
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
O4W (ticketed): Philip Meeker and Herbs & Kettles (artisinal teas)
4:00pm – 6:00pm Sun, Jan 22 | The Lola
O4W: Heritage Supper Club (African) The Memory Bank
5:00pm Sun, Jan 22 | Condesa Coffee