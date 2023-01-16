With the state gas tax back in place, the cost of fuel is on rise across Georgia, according to AAA.

“Gas prices continue to rise across the U.S., but for the past 10 months Georgians were paying under $3.00 a gallon for gas due to suspension of the state’s gas tax,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “Now that the gas tax has been reinstated, pump prices have increased.”

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

Monday’s state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and five cents less than this time last year.

It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Unfortunately, we can’t predict how high gas prices will rise, however we are 24 cents less than the national average which sits at $3.30,” said Waiters.

Currently in Atlanta the regular price of gas sits at $3.05.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Brunswick at $3.16, Savannah at $3.14 and Valdosta at $3.13.

The least expensive Georgia metro markets include Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.99, Warner Robins at $2.98 and Rome at $2.96.

To ensure efficiency at the pump, AAA suggests Georgia drivers shop around for gas prices and check area gas prices on its Fuel Price Finder.

Consider enrolling in fuel savings programs and pay with cash instead of a credit card as some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Maintaining your vehicle to ensure best fuel economy is highly important. Additionally, drivers should attempt to:

Combine errands to limit driving time

Slow down as fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph

Drive conservatively

Avoid aggressive driving as aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy

AAA updates fuel price averages daily by surveying up to 130,000 stations based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

For a full list of state fuel prices, or more information, click here.