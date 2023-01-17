On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp participated in a panel at the 2023 Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The focus of the discussion centered on the U.S. legislative landscape and how the next two years could shape domestic and foreign policy.

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Credit: Facebook via GPB.org)

Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, led the conversation with Kemp and panelists U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ-I), Chris Coons, (DE-D), Joe Manchin (WV- D); U.S. Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-R) and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-D); and J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois.

The roundtable format allowed each participant to answer a question, and Brende asked Kemp about how partisanship affected the state of Georgia. Kemp then listed reasons Georgia had fared well, economically, during the pandemic. He then said that parties could work together big problems across the U.S. such as drug use and crime.

“Every governor in the country is dealing with fentanyl crisis, street gang crisis, human trafficking, Kemp said. “Much could be solved … and while we’re working on these things, secure the dang border.”

Watch the complete conversation here.