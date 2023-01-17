Madonna will bring her career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 5.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting today, Jan 17, at 2 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the shows that go on sale also beginning today at noon. General sale tickets will be available Friday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Visit madonna.com/tour for complete tour and ticket listing.

The tour is set to cover Madonna’s catalog of music from the past 40+ years of her career.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.