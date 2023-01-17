A vehicle driven by individuals wanted in connection with an incident in LaGrange crashed their vehicle after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. (SSPD Facebook)

Four suspects wanted in connection with an entering auto incident in LaGrange were arrested and charged in Sandy Springs on Jan. 13 after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into another vehicle.

The LaGrange Police Department contacted the Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) about a vehicle from Sandy Springs that was connected to an entering auto in LaGrange earlier in the day, according to an SSPD Facebook post.

Sandy Springs Police officers located the vehicle driving on Roswell Road. An officer conducted a traffic stop and saw four individuals in the SUV. The officer learned the driver did not have a license and after that, the vehicle drove away.

After a brief pursuit, the SUV crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road after running the red light, the SSPD reported.

Two of the occupants fled on foot while the other two stayed in the SUV. The two who fled were found hiding inside a nearby business and were taken into custody. The two individuals still in the vehicle were taken into custody after a brief standoff.

All four individuals were arrested. Charges included: fleeing to elude: reckless driving; driving on the wrong side of the road; suspended license; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; red light violation; theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction; possession of marijuana.

The driver of the SUV was wanted on charges out of three states with five total charges, according to the SSPD.