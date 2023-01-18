Calling all photographers — Aperturent Studios is looking to bring the local photography community together for education and networking.

The studio is welcoming photographers of all levels to its Atlanta School of Photography weekly meetups that will be held throughout the month of February.

The weekly meetups will be held every Friday, beginning on Feb. 17 at 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Buckhead Studio, which is located at 4161 Roswell Rd. NE in Atlanta.

Photographers of all levels, beginner to professional, are welcome to attend.

The event will offer an opportunity to network with other creatives and learn more about the photography school and studio. Models will also be on-site for photographs.

Tickets are $25.00 and the capacity is limited to 20 participants.

Aperturent Studios is a sister company of Aperturent.com Inc. Established in 2009, Aperturent is headquartered in Atlanta with a presence in Dallas and Washington.

To register for the upcoming event or to learn more, click here.