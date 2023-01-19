The Center for Black Women’s Wellness is a family services center dedicated to improving the health and well-being of underserved Black women and their families.

The Center for Black Women’s Wellness rang in the new year as a Culture Catalyst on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Their segment spotlighted how the nonprofit addresses persistent inequities in health outcomes among underserved Atlanta Black women and their families through health care, prenatal services, mental health support, and educational workshops.

“Our biggest push for 2023 is focusing on women’s healthcare for our community,” said CEO Jemea Dorsey “In light of the closing of the Atlanta Medical Center, we want to get the word out about who we are and what we do. We especially want to serve women who are uninsured or underinsured in need of vital health services, such as pap tests, clinical breast exams, mammograms, and lab services.”

What began in 1988 as a pilot of the Black Women’s Health Imperative to empower women in public housing has grown into an independent direct-service nonprofit that today serves 4,000 families annually.

“We evolved based on being responsive to community needs and working together to develop solutions,” Dorsey said. “We are still in the Dunbar Neighborhood Center, but our reach has gotten much broader with women coming from all over metro Atlanta for free and low-cost culturally responsive care.”

Located in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of Southwest Atlanta, the recently renovated center sees patients Monday through Thursday for in-person care and Friday for consultations and telehealth appointments.

Through its Atlanta Healthy Start Initiative, the center supports women from pregnancy through postpartum with a team of nurses, family support specialists and a mental health provider.

“Now there is a greater understanding that it’s the health of the woman before, during and after pregnancy that is such a driving force around prematurity, low birth rates and the like,” Dorsey said.

Six years ago, Whitney Jenkins found the program when her first child was born and stayed with it through the birth of her 3 year old and 3 month old. She’s received essential supplies like diapers, wipes, and a bassinet; attended classes on parenting and breastfeeding; participated in family events like movie nights and found community there.

“I went to one sister circle, and I was hooked,” Jenkins said. “Formally, it’s group therapy but informally it’s a sister talk. Each month is a different topic. We had one on stress relief. We made homemade scrubs and talked about the benefits of aromatherapy and essential oils.”

“I also have a therapist through the center, and we meet weekly,” Jenkins continued. “I had postpartum depression with my first son and having that support and that sisterhood really helped me.”

Dasia Anderson connected with the maternal and infant health initiative between the birth of her daughter in August 2020 and her son in October 2021. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the center was there to stand by her and her babies.

“You get assistance, and you think that’s just while I’m pregnant and have the baby,” Anderson said. “You don’t realize this is a long-term relationship. Now my daughter is 2, and they are still there. They say ‘it takes a village’ and I’m just grateful to have one.”

Through all of its programming, the center is very intentional about linking individuals to mental health services like therapy sessions, psychiatry/medication management, and psychoeducational workshops.

Shorn Bookman initially came to the center to get her diabetes under control. Once there, she learned about their mental health offerings.

“They are 100% hands-on,” Bookman said. “My therapist provides me with the tools and resources for what I’m going through. The center also provides me with seminars to engage with other women with regard to things we have in common. I feel so much better and see the growth in me because of the love, compassion, and support that they showed me. To me, they are my family, and I’m so thankful.”

Looking ahead, the center is also excited to offer more financial workshops thanks to funding from PNC Bank and PwC in the new year.

“In 2022, we did two virtual workshops around financial literacy that maxed out,” Dorsey said. “More than 100 people tried to join a zoom for a financial literacy workshop… so we will be doing more offerings around financial well-being in 2023.”

The center is also focused on rebuilding its pool of volunteer healthcare professionals for evening clinic hours. During the height of the pandemic, many volunteer providers were pulled in other directions.

“We need more RNs, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, doctors, medical assistants,” Dorsey said.

To volunteer, reach out to info@cbww.org, Dorsey urged.

“A lot of people stopped seeking primary care during COVID,” Dorsey said. “If you haven’t had a physical in a couple of years – come back. We are back open. We are here to serve. We are excited and we’re ready.”

Another way to support the center is by sponsoring or attending their signature fundraiser called Wellness & Pearls – an evening of fine art, music, conversation and refreshments at ZuCot Gallery on April 20.