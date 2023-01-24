Band of Horses Don McLean Deep Blue Something Hanson The Fray Lissie 1 / 6

Band of Horses and Hanson are headlining the 2023 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, a two-day event being held in Blackburn Park on March 25-26. It’s one of the largest festivals in the state of Georgia.

The annual festival will feature more than 100 local and regional artists, a kids area, a pet zone, a classic car show and food trucks.

“Once again we are kicking off the 2023 festival season in style,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “Thanks to our partnership with Live Nation, we continue to host one of the best festivals in the Southeast right here in Brookhaven.”

The City of Brookhaven announced all of the musical acts for this year’s event.

Saturday, March 25

Band of Horses

Don McClean

Deep Blue Something

Sunday, March 26

Hanson

The Fray

Lissie

The annual 5k race will take place on Saturday, March 18 at Blackburn Park benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Information and registration here.

The race is a qualifier for the 2023 Peachtree Road Race.

“Our lineup continues to impress,” Councilmember Linley Jones said. “I invite the community and our neighbors to come to beautiful Blackburn Park to enjoy the music, the art, the food and the fun!”

For more information about the festival, visit www.brookcherryfest.org.