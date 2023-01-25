Moving to Atlanta and wondering how long it might take you to get to work? The answer is different based on where you end up living, but generally you should prepare for at least a half hour each way.



Based on its huge size, it probably comes as very little surprise that Atlanta is known for its traffic headaches. A recent study from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Atlanta is rated No. 9 on the worst average commutes in the country.



When trying to figure out how long it will actually take you to get to work, Hometrends Atlanta, GA has created a useful service that shows you by area of the metro the time it may take:



Cobb County average: 15-30 minutes to downtown Atlanta

Emory area average: 15 minute in the car and 35 minutes on public transit

Buckhead’s average: Under 15 minutes

Sandy Springs and Dunwoody’s average: 20-30 minutes

Midtown average: Under 15 minutes



Discover Atlanta explains that Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority or MARTA offers buses and trains from Downtown Atlanta to Fulton and Dekalb counties.

According to Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), of their respondents to their 2019 survey, 97.5% said “ traffic congestion is a serious problem in the Atlanta region. Avoiding congestion and ensuring a reliable trip is key in deciding.”

The ARC further broke down how people are commuting:

76% of respondents drive alone

7% of respondents take transits (such as MARTA)

3% of respondents carpool

2% of respondents walk or bike

1% of respondents use transportation such as Uber and Lyft



The ARC concluded in the survey that the average commute time coming from surrounding areas to downtown is about 39 minutes, one way, totaling 78 minutes or roughly over an hour.

The national average is 32.1 minutes for a one-way commute.