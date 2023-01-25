Courtesy Georgian Terrace Hotel

After being closed for almost three years, Livingston Restaurant + Bar will reopen its doors on Wednesday, Feb. 1. with a menu designed by new executive chef Steven Meese.

Livingston is located inside the historic Georgian Terrace hotel at 659 Peachtree St. in Midtown.

“We’re thrilled to finally be reopening Livingston after so long,” says Todd Felsen, president and CEO of OTH Hotels Resorts. “And we couldn’t be more excited to have a world-class chef like Steven at the helm. Steven has combined the best of Livingston’s contemporary American fare with his own creative approach to European cuisine to create something uniquely his own. It’s the perfect way to reintroduce this beloved landmark to the Atlanta community.”

Meese is an acclaimed chef who’s trained with world-renowned names such as Jean Georges, Grant Achatz and Sunny Jin. He is also the host of the popular PBS series “A Chef’s Journey.”

“It’s a real honor to be entrusted with reopening a restaurant like Livingston after the pandemic,” says Meese. “Atlanta is a beautiful city with a vibrant culture and a competitive culinary scene, and my goal is to create an extraordinary experience that honors all of that. We want to be the best restaurant in Atlanta and win a James Beard Award. There are a lot of incredible restaurants and chefs here, so we know we have our work cut out for us. That’s the challenge that has me excited to get out of bed in the morning.”

Meese’s menu showcases a mixture of local and European influences. Highlights of the menu include appetizers such as tuna crudo with ponzu, pickled cucumber and matcha crisp and Baker Family Farms baby beets with Satsuma orange segments, goat cheese, egg emulsion and rye crumble. This is part of a style he calls European Southern modern cuisine.

