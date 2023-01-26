1 / 14

A dramatic set of new renderings released by Portman Holdings shows the scope and scale of its planned Ponce & Ponce project in Virginia-Highland.

The mix of retail, office, and apartments would sit at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Ponce de Leon Place adjacent to the busy Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail and just steps from Ponce City Market.

The proposed development includes approximately 160,000 square feet of office space, 25,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space, and 354 multi-family units with parking.

The development will mean the demolition of several beloved watering holes and nightspots, including MJQ Concourse, The Local, and Bookhouse Pub.

Portman Holdings’ Senior Creative Director Rachel Woods said in an email to Rough Draft that the zoning application has officially been filed with the city. She said Portman will continue to meet with the Virginia-Highland Civic Association (VHCA) planning board on a weekly basis to discuss the topics reviewed in the public meetings including the neighborhoods inclusions to the traffic study and keep them engaged throughout the rezoning application.

Wood also said the project will be on the agenda for both the Neighborhood Hood Planning Unit (NPU) and VHCA every month until both the neighborhood and NPU officially vote on the matter in April.

“There will not be any public meetings hosted by Portman during this process, as the VHCA and NPU meeting are open to the public,” Wood said in in the email.

A final decision on the zoning application is scheduled for April 17 followed by the ratification by the Mayor’s Office on April 26, Wood said.

Read more about Virginia-Highland residents views on the project at this link.

The Portman zoning application can be viewed below.